Shift of SC votes: From Left to Didi and then BJP

NEW DELHI: The current electoral map of constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) in West Bengal is widely dispersed yet politically convergent across key corridors. There are 68 SC-reserved Assembly seats, spanning northern districts to the silted expanses of the Sundarbans. The spread is extensive; the clustering is concentrated.

What demands attention is not merely the aggregate, but the patterning. Dense concentrations appear in North Bengal—Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur—and in the Matua-dominated tracts of North 24-Parganas and Nadia.

These are not incidental cartographic outcomes. They are historically sedimented formations that map onto Rajbongshi and Namashudra settlement geographies shaped by colonial agrarian regimes and post-Partition movements. Geography is not passive; it is political memory.

Voting patterns in these seats have undergone huge transformations—rupture, consolidation, and rupture again.

In 2006, the Left Front’s dominance in SC constituencies was complete—electoral, organisational and social. The rupture came in 2011. The Trinamool Congress did not merely gain seats; it absorbed an entire social base.

Discontent over land acquisition, accumulated grievances against cadre dominance, and a desire for political dignity translated into a sweeping transfer of SC votes. The Left’s collapse from 57 to 13 seats in SC constituencies was not incremental erosion; it was systemic dislocation.