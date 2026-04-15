Six devotees killed, 21 injured as bus overturns near Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Six persons were killed and at least 21 others were injured after a bus carrying Baisakhi devotees overturned near Fatehgarh Sahib while returning from Anandpur Sahib late on Tuesday night.

The bus developed a technical snag while returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, after devotees paid obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus rammed into an electric pole near Main Majri village in Bassi Pathana around 10 pm on Tuesday.

An injured woman said the bus suddenly overturned when it was about to reach Main Majri village.

It is learnt that the locals rushed to the spot and rescued several passengers trapped inside the overturned bus. The police and emergency teams reached the site soon after receiving information.

Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said that six people died in the accident, while twenty-one passengers were injured.

The injured were initially shifted to hospitals in Morinda and Fatehgarh Sahib, while those critically injured have been referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh for advanced treatment.