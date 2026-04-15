TMC, BJP leaders trade barbs over cultural identity on the occasion of Bengali New Year

With West Bengal celebrating, 'Poila Boisakh' (Bengali New Year), senior leaders belonging to ruling TMC and BJP involved in heated exchanges over cultural identity and governance during the campaign trial.

State minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas headed for a vibrant procession from the Garia Bramhapur area in south Kolkata, centred on the theme of 'Maach-Bhaat-e-Bangali' (Bengalis swear by fish and rice), where he alleged that the BJP would impose curbs on fish and meat consumption if it comes to power.

The rally featured colourful tiger and owl masks, reminiscent of traditional festivities. Women participants wore white sarees with red borders, while others donned themed t-shirts.

"In BJP-ruled states, fish is being thrown onto the streets and sellers are being harassed. No power can snatch 'Maach-Bhaat' from the plate of Bengalis. We have joined this protest to protect our heritage," Biswas asserted.