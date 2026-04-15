TMC, BJP leaders trade barbs over cultural identity on the occasion of Bengali New Year

With West Bengal celebrating, 'Poila Boisakh' (Bengali New Year), senior leaders belonging to ruling TMC and BJP involved in heated exchanges over cultural identity and governance during the campaign trial.
State minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas headed for a vibrant procession from the Garia Bramhapur area in south Kolkata, centred on the theme of 'Maach-Bhaat-e-Bangali' (Bengalis swear by fish and rice), where he alleged that the BJP would impose curbs on fish and meat consumption if it comes to power.
The rally featured colourful tiger and owl masks, reminiscent of traditional festivities. Women participants wore white sarees with red borders, while others donned themed t-shirts.
"In BJP-ruled states, fish is being thrown onto the streets and sellers are being harassed. No power can snatch 'Maach-Bhaat' from the plate of Bengalis. We have joined this protest to protect our heritage," Biswas asserted.
Kaustav Bagchi, the BJP candidate from Barrackpore, also campaigned holding a fish to counter the TMC narrative, saying, "Bangali with maach-bhaate aar shathe BJP (Bengalis with fish and rice, and now also with BJP).
BJP chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar claimed that there was no ban on consumption of fish and meat in states ruled by it. He alleged that the TMC has presided over the decline of Bengal's own fisheries.
"The TMC has encouraged illegal filling of ponds for real estate. As a result, Bengal now depends on fish imports from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh," Sarkar asserted.
He added that fish and meat consumption has increased in many BJP-governed states, terming the TMC's claims "baseless propaganda" that the voters would reject.
Saffron party leaders also used fish while campaigning in various other parts of the state.
In the high-voltage Bhabanipur constituency, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urged voters to give the BJP a chance to transform the state, while campaigning.
"The people have given 34 years to the Left and 15 years to the TMC. I request the electorate to give the BJP a chance for five years to transform the state," Adhikari said.
He also offered prayers at the Thanthania Firingi Kalibari with Kolkata BJP candidates, and led a Bengali New Year procession.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
With inputs from PTI