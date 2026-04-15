TMC paving the way for BJP to win Bengal: Rahul

KOLKATA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched fierce attacks on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the opposition BJP, accusing them of destroying industries in the state. The Congress leader on Tuesday kicked off his first election campaign in poll-bound state, targeting both parties at election rallies in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, and Malda districts, once a stronghold of his party in the state.

After 2006, Congress contested assembly elections for the first time alone without aligning with any anti-BJP party. Previously, Congress had contested both Lok Sabha and assembly elections in alliance with either TMC or the Left.

Gandhi alleged that the ruling party in Bengal is paving the way for the saffron camp to strengthen its organisational network in the state despite the BJP-led Centre withholding funds for different schemes.

“The BJP government did not give `2 lakh crore to Bengal and slashed funds allotted for MGNREGA. It has also not given any projects for the state in the Central budget,” he said.

“Trinamool is paving the way for BJP in Bengal, though the latter unleashes politics of violence and hatred in the state and the country. The BJP would have been hardly visible in Bengal if the ruling party did its work like generating jobs and preventing violence.”