Amit Shah asks was it not justified to build Ram temple in Ayodhya

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress government of corruption, scams, lawlessness, appeasement politics, infiltration, atrocities against women, and poor governance during her 15-year rule.

Addressing election campaign rallies in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in West Bengal, he again played the polarisation card to woo Hindu voters in favour of the BJP.

Sharpening his rhetoric, Shah referred to Humayan Kabir, who floated his own party (AJUP), and said the BJP would never allow him to build a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. He alleged the purported sting operation involving Kabir was a conspiracy to defame the BJP.

“Was it not justified to set up the Ram temple in Ayodhya? The Mughals, Congress and Didi (Mamata) prevented its construction for 550 years. In 2019, you made Modiji win a second term since 2014 and he built the Ram temple,” Shah said.

“In Bengal, Didi staged a drama by expelling her party colleague Humayun, who wants to build Babri Masjid. Let me make it clear—no Babri Masjid will be allowed to be constructed in Bengal,” he added.