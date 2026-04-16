Blind interfaith couple: One confined, partner moves court

NEW DELHI: A visually impaired man has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the release of his interfaith partner, who is also blind, alleging that her family—opposed to the relationship—has confined her.

A bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja has issued notice in the matter, including to the parents of the 23-year-old woman.

Petitioner Ram Kripal told the court that he is Hindu while the woman is Muslim, adding that her family’s opposition stems from religious differences between them.

The habeas corpus petition states that both the petitioner and the woman are 100 per cent visually impaired and are in a consensual relationship.

The petitioner further claimed that he had received threats from the woman’s family members, warning him to stay away from her. He also sought protection for himself and his partner.

“Both are in a consensual romantic relationship and have decided to spend their lives together. The relationship is based on mutual love, respect, and understanding,” the petition states.