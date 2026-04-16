Blind interfaith couple: One confined, partner moves court

NEW DELHI: A visually impaired man has approached the Delhi High Court seeking the release of his interfaith partner, who is also blind, alleging that her family—opposed to the relationship—has confined her.
A bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja has issued notice in the matter, including to the parents of the 23-year-old woman.
Petitioner Ram Kripal told the court that he is Hindu while the woman is Muslim, adding that her family’s opposition stems from religious differences between them.
The habeas corpus petition states that both the petitioner and the woman are 100 per cent visually impaired and are in a consensual relationship.
The petitioner further claimed that he had received threats from the woman’s family members, warning him to stay away from her. He also sought protection for himself and his partner.
“Both are in a consensual romantic relationship and have decided to spend their lives together. The relationship is based on mutual love, respect, and understanding,” the petition states.
He alleged that his partner, who was residing in a hostel in Delhi, was forcibly taken away by her family members on the intervening night of March 16–17 when they learned about the relationship.
Since then, the petition claims, her family members have kept her incommunicado, effectively isolating her.
The petition further states that on March 21, 2026, the woman managed to contact the petitioner from a new number and informed him that she was being confined against her will by her family.
The petitioner said he has a “grave and reasonable apprehension that her life is in danger and that she may be subjected to physical harm or forced into a marriage against her consent”.
He added that he had filed a complaint with the Women’s Commission in Ghaziabad, but no steps have been taken so far to secure her release.