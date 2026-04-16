CBSE results: Disappointed over marks, Class 10 student dies by suicide in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at his residence here after the CBSE Class 10 results were declared, officials said on Thursday.

Police suspect that the deceased, Kunal, 16, might have taken the extreme step because he was upset about not meeting his expectations.

"It is suspected that the student took this extreme step after seeing his results and not scoring as expected. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Baba Hardeva Colony in the Jatoli area under Pataudi police station limits, police said.

Family members said he had performed well in the exams but was upset as his results did not meet his expectations.

His parents even encouraged him to retake the examination, but he fell into depression, the police said.

After the results were declared, Kunal went to a room on the terrace, while other family members were in another room of the house at the time of the incident, police said.

When the family members later went upstairs, they found the room locked from the inside.

After breaking open the door, the police said Kunal was found hanging from a noose inside.

Kunal was a student of a private school, and his father, an employee in the Railways, had booked a laptop for him after the results were announced, they said.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for a postmortem.

No suicide note was recovered, they said.