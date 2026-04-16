Congress MP Hibi Eden moves notice opposing 131st Constitutional Amendment bill

Ahead of a special sitting of Parliament, Congress MP Hibi Eden on Thursday submitted a notice opposing the introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026, raising concerns about its potential impact on southern states.

The proposed amendment is linked to a population-based redrawing of constituencies using the 2011 Census. It seeks to initiate delimitation, which would alter the size and composition of state legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Eden argued that the Bill undermines constitutional principles by amending Articles 82 and 334A, effectively removing the requirement that delimitation be tied to the latest census. He said this could lead to an arbitrary increase in Lok Sabha seats and a redrawing of boundaries that may disadvantage states like Kerala and tilt the federal balance toward Hindi-speaking regions.

Eden also alleged that the move is politically motivated, accusing the ruling BJP of attempting to fast-track delimitation for electoral gain while avoiding broader discussions on caste. He added that the Bill does not address issues such as women’s reservation or the discontinuation of Anglo-Indian representation following the 104th Constitutional Amendment, and called for its withdrawal over concerns related to federalism, fair representation, and democratic integrity.