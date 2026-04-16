Delhi car bomber among 10 named in SIA chargesheet in inter-state white-collar militant network

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 10 accused, including four doctors, in an inter-state white-collar militant module case, which includes Dr Umar Nabi, alleged to have carried out a deadly car bombing in Delhi last November that killed 13 people.

Besides Dr Umar, three other doctors include Dr. Muzamil Shakeel Ganaie alias Musaib R/o Pulwama, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather alias Javaid R/o Kulgam and Dr Shaheen Saeed, R/o Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh have also been charge-sheeted.

The six others against whom chargesheet has been filed include Arif Nisar Dar @ Sahil R/o Srinagar, Yasir Ul Ashraf Bhat R/o Srinagar, Maqsood Ahmad Dar R/o Srinagar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay alias Owais R/o Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlashi R/o Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, R/o Srinagar.

The NIA has taken over the investigation of interstate white collared militant network after the Delhi car bombing.

The interstate white-collar militant network was busted by police during an investigation into threatening JeM posters pasted in Nowgam area of Srinagar on October 19, 2025.

“The meticulous and sustained investigation by police revealed that the poster campaign was not an isolated act but part of a larger, well-orchestrated terrorist conspiracy aimed at reviving the banned terrorist outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH),” a police official said.

He said the accused persons had formed a highly clandestine module, actively engaged in radicalisation, recruitment, and operational preparations for carrying out terrorist attacks across the country.

The investigation, he said, established that the accused deliberately used JeM’s name to create psychological impact while covertly advancing the re-establishment and operational build-up of AGuH, an attempt to mislead security agencies and conceal their true objectives.

According to police official, the module included highly educated individuals, including medical professionals, who misused their knowledge, access, and institutional spaces for unlawful activities. “The accused were actively disseminating extremist propaganda through digital platforms and had undertaken procurement of materials and experimental activities related to explosive fabrication, including within residential premises and facilities linked to Al-Falah Medical College/University,” reads the chargesheet.