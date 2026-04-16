Delhi-Dehradun e-way to boost UP growth

LUCKNOW: Apart from reducing travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6–7 hours to just 2.5 hours, the newly inaugurated expressway is expected to play a significant role in accelerating economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, through which nearly two-thirds of the high-speed corridor passes.

Uttar Pradesh is a key stakeholder in the project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as 135 km of the total 212-kilometre corridor—around 64%—runs through western Uttar Pradesh. Built over four years at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the six-lane, access-controlled expressway is being viewed as a transformative infrastructure initiative for multiple districts in the region, unlocking new economic and industrial opportunities.

The expressway originates at Akshardham Temple in Delhi and enters Uttar Pradesh near Loni in Ghaziabad district. The initial 18-kilometre stretch has been kept toll-free to facilitate smooth movement of local traffic. It then links with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Mandola, creating a seamless regional transport network.

Within Uttar Pradesh, the expressway traverses four districts—Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur. Among these, Baghpat and Saharanpur account for the longest stretches, each spanning around 45 to 50 kilometres.