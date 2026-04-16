Delhi-Dehradun e-way to boost UP growth

LUCKNOW: Apart from reducing travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6–7 hours to just 2.5 hours, the newly inaugurated expressway is expected to play a significant role in accelerating economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, through which nearly two-thirds of the high-speed corridor passes.
Uttar Pradesh is a key stakeholder in the project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as 135 km of the total 212-kilometre corridor—around 64%—runs through western Uttar Pradesh. Built over four years at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, the six-lane, access-controlled expressway is being viewed as a transformative infrastructure initiative for multiple districts in the region, unlocking new economic and industrial opportunities.
The expressway originates at Akshardham Temple in Delhi and enters Uttar Pradesh near Loni in Ghaziabad district. The initial 18-kilometre stretch has been kept toll-free to facilitate smooth movement of local traffic. It then links with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at Mandola, creating a seamless regional transport network.
Within Uttar Pradesh, the expressway traverses four districts—Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur. Among these, Baghpat and Saharanpur account for the longest stretches, each spanning around 45 to 50 kilometres.
The Baghpat stretch is particularly significant as it is entirely greenfield and expected to trigger rapid changes in land use, including the development of logistics hubs, warehouses and real estate projects along the corridor. Interchanges at Khekra, Baraut, and other strategic points ensure strong connectivity for nearby towns.
Meanwhile, in Shamli, where the expressway runs for around 35–40 kilometres, it is expected to play a crucial role, particularly given the district’s proximity to the Haryana border.
The final stretch within Uttar Pradesh lies in Saharanpur, where an interchange near Deoband is anticipated to boost both passenger and freight movement before the road enters Uttarakhand.
Sources say the expressway is expected to resolve long-standing connectivity challenges in the region while significantly enhancing the economic prospects of western Uttar Pradesh.
“This expressway, apart from being an ambitious road project, will function as an economic corridor. Districts like Baghpat and Shamli, which were previously bypassed in terms of industrial development, are now likely to attract investments in logistics, agro-processing, and manufacturing,” a state government official said.
He added that the project would also benefit local farmers transporting produce to the NCR and Delhi, as faster connectivity would reduce travel time and costs, enabling better prices for perishable produce.
Officials noted that the expressway has been designed to bypass congested stretches.
With 113 underpasses, five railway overbridges, 62 bus shelters, and 16 entry & exit points, it ensures smooth, uninterrupted high-speed travel.
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