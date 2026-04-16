FSSAI orders crackdown on illegal fruit ripening practices; pushes for strict action

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday directed states to conduct intensified inspections and strict vigilance to curb illegal fruit ripening agents in fruits like mangoes, bananas, and papayas.

It said that such illegal practices pose serious health risks such as difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcers etc.

In its advisory, the statutory body under the Union Health Ministry said, it has come to their notice that certain Food Business Operators (FBOs) are engaging in the practice of dipping fruits in ethephon solution for artificial ripening of bananas and other fruits.

FSSAI said as per their ‘Guidance Note on Artificial Ripening of Fruits Ethylene gas - A Safe Fruit Ripener’ it “strictly prohibits the direct contact of fruits/vegetables with ethylene (in powder or liquid form).”

Keeping this in mind, it directed all Commissioners of Food Safety of States/UTs and Regional Directors of FSSAI “to intensify inspections and maintain strict vigilance over fruit markets/mandis, as well as storage facilities, wholesalers, and distributors, particularly where seasonal fruits are stored and the use of substances like "masala" is suspected.”

“Special enforcement drives may be undertaken to curb the illegal use of calcium carbide or other non-permitted ripening agents, wax, and synthetic colours,” said the advisory by FSSAI Executive Director, Dr Amit Sharma.

It further said that the presence of calcium carbide on the premises or alongside fruit crates may be treated as circumstantial evidence for initiating prosecution against the FBO under Section 59 to be read with Section 3(1)(zz)(iii) or Section 3(1)(zz)(vii) of the FSS Act, or other applicable provisions.

Apart from these actions, the FSSAI said that Enforcement Officials may also use strip paper tests to detect the presence of acetylene in godowns or ripening chambers for the artificial ripening of fruits.

The FSSAI had earlier issued similar advisories on May 16, 2025 and on April 3 this year.