If a citizen doesn’t vote, should we direct their arrest: SC dismisses PIL for compulsory voting

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to make voting compulsory in India, observing that such a mandate falls within the “policy domain” and cannot be issued by the judiciary.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked petitioner Ajay Goel to approach the relevant stakeholders with his grievances.

A PTI report said that The court noted that requests for penal action against those who do not vote, as well as proposals to make voting mandatory, could not be adjudicated by the judiciary. The petitioner had also sought directions to the Election Commission to restrict government benefits for citizens who wilfully abstain from voting,

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said democracy is strengthened through awareness rather than coercion.

“In a country which is governed by the rule of law and believes in democracy, and where we have shown for 75 years how we trust and believe in it, everyone is expected to go (and vote). If they don’t go, they don’t go. What is needed is awareness, but we cannot compel,” the CJI said.