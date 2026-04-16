If Constitution amendment bill is passed, democracy will be finished in India: Priyanka Gandhi

In a sharp attack, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the government had earlier weakened democracy by exerting pressure on institutions like the Election Commission and the judiciary, and has now launched an “open attack” through the Constitution amendment bill.

Taking part in a debate in the Lok Sabha on three bills introduced for amendments in the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission, Priyanka Gandhi asked why can't the government give 33 per cent reservation to women on the current 543 seats of the Lok Sabha.

She said the bill talks of increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to up to 850 -- to be done by a delimitation commission on the basis of the 2011 Census data.

"This seems fine on the surface but the real meaning comes to the fore when one carefully reads it. It smells of politics," the Congress leader said.

She said that on reading the fine print, it shows that the three members of the delimitation commission will decide the fate of the states and their representation in Parliament.

"The government began finishing off democracy by putting pressure on institutions, such as the Election Commission, the judiciary, the media etc., but now, an open attack on democracy is being launched," Priyanka Gandhi said.