IMD warns of hailstorms, thunderstorms in Himachal as fresh western disturbance nears

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in parts of Himachal Pradesh as a fresh western disturbance approaches the region, signalling a spell of intensified weather activity.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said the state had remained mostly dry over the past 24 hours, but conditions are expected to change later in the day.

“During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mostly clear across Himachal Pradesh. However, from this evening, a weather system will start impacting the state,” he said.

Sharma added that a new western disturbance is likely to reach the state by late night, affecting several districts including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Shimla. Light rain may begin in isolated areas by evening and is expected to intensify overnight.

According to IMD, an orange alert has been issued for hailstorms in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts, with a possibility of thunderstorms as well.

“An orange alert has been issued for hailstorm in Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts,” Sharma said, adding that Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla may also experience hailstorm activity along with thunderstorms.

He further noted that the weather system will have a wider impact on April 17, when light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places across Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur. Thunderstorms are also expected in several areas.