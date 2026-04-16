Jharkhand HC orders fast-track DNA test in Bokaro girl’s skeletal remains case

Taking a strict stance in the case of Pushpa Kumari, who went missing from Bokaro, the Jharkhand High Court has issued directives to expedite the investigation process.

The Court directed that the recovered human skeletal remains and the DNA samples of the victim’s parents be examined at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Kolkata. Additionally, the state government has been asked to submit the DNA test report within two weeks.

During the hearing on Thursday, the division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad also directed that the post-mortem examination of the recovered skeleton be conducted at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

The Court explicitly stated that there should be no delay in the DNA testing process. On behalf of the government, the Court was informed that the DNA samples of the parents had already been collected.

“But the court directed the GCO of Military Hospital, Namkom to collect the samples of the skeletal remains and the parents of the missing girl in coordination with the head of the SIT formed to investigate the case, and send it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Kolkata for DNA test within 48 hours,” said Advocate Vinent Rohit, appearing for the petitioner.

The Court further directed that the DNA report should be submitted before the court within two weeks, he added.

Given the gravity of the matter and in compliance with the Court’s directives, the Director General of Police, the Bokaro Superintendent of Police, the Director of the FSL and the newly constituted SIT appeared before the Court. The DGP assured the bench of a speedy resolution to the case.