Military conflict cannot resolve problems: PM Modi calls for peace in Ukraine, West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for peaceful resolution of ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, stressing that military confrontation cannot offer lasting solutions.

He made the remarks after holding talks with Austria’s Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, who is on a four-day visit to India.

“Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation,” Modi said, adding that the impact of global tensions is being felt across countries.

The Prime Minister said India and Austria share the view that conflicts must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. “We support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace in Ukraine and West Asia,” he said.

Modi also noted that the Austrian Chancellor’s visit is expected to boost bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment.

Referring to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, he said it has opened a new phase in India’s engagement with the European Union.

Chancellor Stocker arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for his first official visit to India, aimed at strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.