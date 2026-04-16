Moving resolutely towards women’s empowerment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government is firmly advancing efforts towards women’s empowerment as Parliament convened for a three-day special session.

His remarks came ahead of the special sitting in which amendments related to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, also known as the Women’s Reservation Act, are set to be taken up for implementation by 2029.

“In the special sitting of Parliament, beginning today, our country is all set to take a historic step towards women's empowerment. The respect for our mothers and sisters is the respect for the nation, and with this very spirit, we are moving forward resolutely in this direction,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.