Opposition should not spread rumours on delimitation: Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the opposition should not spread rumours regarding the proposed delimitation bill and should not “misinterpret or misconstrue” its objective.
“I have one appeal to make to the opposition parties. Please don't spread rumours on delimitation. On the pretext of delimitation, don't oppose the women's reservation. I have a very specific appeal to all the opposition parties not to spread rumours and mislead the people of South India, and also not to misinterpret or misconstrue the good objective by raising some other issues. Don't make some excuse to defeat the women's reservation,” Rijiju told reporters.
“I am very happy that today is a historic day. This bill is a historic piece of legislation that will forever be remembered as the Parliament of India has taken this historic decision to provide 33 % reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and in the assemblies of different states. I am very confident that all the parties are going to support and to ensure that the long-pending women's reservation doesn't get defeated,” he added.
The Constitutional Amendment Bill is linked to a population-based delimitation exercise using 2011 Census data, which is expected to alter constituency boundaries and the composition of Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Opposition parties have raised concerns over the delimitation proposal, with criticism intensifying after the Centre cleared draft amendment bills to operationalise the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023. They have also objected to the timing of the special Parliament session.
The government has said it plans to implement women’s reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections through amendments to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment that separates the delimitation exercise from the 2027 census.
The proposal also envisages increasing the total strength of Parliament to 850 seats, including 815 for states and 35 for Union Territories, from the current 543 Lok Sabha seats.
The Centre has called a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18.
(With inputs from ANI)