Opposition should not spread rumours on delimitation: Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the opposition should not spread rumours regarding the proposed delimitation bill and should not “misinterpret or misconstrue” its objective.

“I have one appeal to make to the opposition parties. Please don't spread rumours on delimitation. On the pretext of delimitation, don't oppose the women's reservation. I have a very specific appeal to all the opposition parties not to spread rumours and mislead the people of South India, and also not to misinterpret or misconstrue the good objective by raising some other issues. Don't make some excuse to defeat the women's reservation,” Rijiju told reporters.

“I am very happy that today is a historic day. This bill is a historic piece of legislation that will forever be remembered as the Parliament of India has taken this historic decision to provide 33 % reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and in the assemblies of different states. I am very confident that all the parties are going to support and to ensure that the long-pending women's reservation doesn't get defeated,” he added.