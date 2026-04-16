PM’s Delhi-Dehradun e-way move a calculated electoral masterstroke

DEHRADUN: With the inauguration of the Rs 12,000-crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled a development-first strategy ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Following an electrifying 12-kilometre roadshow, the PM addressed a massive gathering, highlighting that Rs 2.25 lakh crore worth of development projects are transforming the state. His 29-minute speech was devoid of any mention of the Congress—a deliberate silence that signalled a new phase in the BJP’s approach.

Rather than engaging in partisan friction, Modi centered his discourse on connectivity, economic growth, and the aspirations of ‘Devbhoomi.’

A highlight of the event was his push for the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’. By appealing for support regarding 50% reservation for women in elected bodies, Modi tapped into the power of Uttarakhand’s female electorate. Also, his endorsement of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as “hard-working and popular” provided a morale boost to the BJP cadre.

Analysts view this as a calculated strategy: by prioritising infrastructure milestones and socio-economic empowerment, the BJP is attempting to insulate itself from traditional political manoeuvring.

Commenting on the shifting dynamics of the state’s political landscape, Jai Singh Rawat, an expert on Uttarakhand’s political affairs, told this newspaper, “Before leaving for Delhi, the PM delivered a clear message to the electorate: the upcoming electoral battle will be framed not by political antagonism, but by tangible progress and a unified vision for a developed, prosperous Uttarakhand.”