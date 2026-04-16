‘Proportionate Lok Sabha expansion, no loss to Southern states’

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s proposed delimitation legislation, linked to the rollout of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, seeks to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha through a proportionate increase in seats across all states while preserving the existing balance of representation, according to government sources.
The proposal envisages a 50 per cent rise in the total number of Lok Sabha seats, from the current 543 to up to 850—with each state’s representation increasing proportionately. Sources emphasised that the exercise is designed to ensure that no state, particularly in southern India, suffers any reduction in its relative share.
“The existing proportions will be preserved, even as the overall strength rises by 50 per cent. Each state’s seat count will increase by a similar margin,” a government source said, adding that the principle underlying the proposal is a uniform, proportionate expansion rather than redistribution based solely on population shifts.
Sources also clarified that the 2011 Census, used as a reference for governance and welfare schemes, will not serve as a binding benchmark for determining seat allocation in the delimitation exercise. Instead, the government’s approach aims to balance demographic considerations with “federal equity.”
Under the proposed formula, all states would see an increase in their current seat tally by half, thereby maintaining proportional representation without triggering regional imbalances. For instance, Tamil Nadu’s representation would rise from 39 seats to 59, compared to 49 seats if based strictly on the 2011 Census.
Kerala would increase from 20 to 30 seats, higher than the 23 projected under a 2011 census-only model. Andhra Pradesh would see its tally go from 25 to 37 seats, Odisha from 21 to 31, and Telangana from 17 to 25, sources said.
Government sources reiterated that the intent is to ensure fairness and avoid disadvantaging any region. “The seats will increase proportionally for every state. There is no question of injustice to any state. This will be clearly be explained in the parliament,” refuting the charges from the opposition that the draft version of the legislation circulated among lawmakers does not specify the exact percentage increase.
Defending the approach, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said concerns over the use of the 2011 Census are misplaced. He pointed out that the same dataset underpins multiple government programmes and welfare schemes that benefit states.
“The share of the states will rise uniformly. There is no question of squeezing any state. The Union Government has acted in the spirit of cooperative federalism,” he said. The government is set to introduce three bills during the three-day session of Parliament.