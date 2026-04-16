‘Proportionate Lok Sabha expansion, no loss to Southern states’

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s proposed delimitation legislation, linked to the rollout of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, seeks to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha through a proportionate increase in seats across all states while preserving the existing balance of representation, according to government sources.

The proposal envisages a 50 per cent rise in the total number of Lok Sabha seats, from the current 543 to up to 850—with each state’s representation increasing proportionately. Sources emphasised that the exercise is designed to ensure that no state, particularly in southern India, suffers any reduction in its relative share.

“The existing proportions will be preserved, even as the overall strength rises by 50 per cent. Each state’s seat count will increase by a similar margin,” a government source said, adding that the principle underlying the proposal is a uniform, proportionate expansion rather than redistribution based solely on population shifts.

Sources also clarified that the 2011 Census, used as a reference for governance and welfare schemes, will not serve as a binding benchmark for determining seat allocation in the delimitation exercise. Instead, the government’s approach aims to balance demographic considerations with “federal equity.”