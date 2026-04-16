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Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after oath-taking, obituary references

House pays tribute to Asha Bhosle and Mohsina Kidwai; Chairman highlights India’s entry into second stage of nuclear power programme at Kalpakkam
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings as Union Minister JP Nadda is being greeted by BJP MP Nitin Nabin during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026.
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings as Union Minister JP Nadda is being greeted by BJP MP Nitin Nabin during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. PTI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday without transacting any legislative business.

At the start of the proceedings, newly elected members of the Upper House took oath as members of Parliament.

The House then observed a moment of silence in memory of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai, and senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai, who died on April 8 at the age of 94.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to India’s recent progress in science and technology, referring to the milestone achievement at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu.

He noted that with this development, India has officially entered the second stage of its three-stage nuclear power programme.

Following these formalities, the House was adjourned for the day.

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