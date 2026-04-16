Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after oath-taking, obituary references

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday without transacting any legislative business.

At the start of the proceedings, newly elected members of the Upper House took oath as members of Parliament.

The House then observed a moment of silence in memory of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai, and senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai, who died on April 8 at the age of 94.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to India’s recent progress in science and technology, referring to the milestone achievement at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu.

He noted that with this development, India has officially entered the second stage of its three-stage nuclear power programme.

Following these formalities, the House was adjourned for the day.