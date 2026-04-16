SC rules wife’s maintenance must ensure dignity, reasonable standard of living

Observing that maintenance cannot be merely symbolic, the Supreme Court on Thursday said a husband’s duty to support his wife is a primary and continuing obligation that must ensure she is able to live with dignity.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih said maintenance awarded to a wife must be fair, reasonable and proportionate to the status of the parties as well as the husband’s financial capacity.

The top court held that the amount granted should allow the wife to sustain herself with a reasonable standard of living, broadly in line with the lifestyle enjoyed during the marriage.

"At the same time, it is necessary to ensure that the determination remains fair and reasonable and does not impose an excessive burden. The exercise is one of achieving a just balance between competing considerations," it said.

The observations of the top court came while enhancing maintenance to a woman from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 25,000 per month.

According to the case, the wife and the husband were married on May 7, 2023, in New Delhi in accordance with Hindu rites and customs.

Following the marriage, the wife resided at the matrimonial home along with the respondent and his family members. The relationship between the parties did not remain cordial, and according to the wife, she was subjected to neglect and acts of physical as well as mental harassment during her stay in the matrimonial home.