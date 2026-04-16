Shashi Tharoor calls delimitation plan ‘political demonetisation’, flags bid to favour BJP strongholds

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday alleged that the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise is intended to bolster regions where the ruling party has strong support, describing it as a “political demonetisation” carried out under the guise of women’s reservation.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said the government seemed to be planning a redrawing of constituencies in a way that could shift the political balance across regions.

"The issue is very simple. The govt has a plan to re-delimit the constituencies to increase the number of seats in the areas where the ruling party is strong. They are using women's reservation to bring about that change. This is political demonetisation," he said.

He further said that the exercise would weaken representation in regions where the ruling party has less support.

"They are trying to reduce the value of the parts of the country where they are weak and strengthen the parts of the country where they are strong," he added.

Tharoor said that if the intention was genuinely to ensure women's empowerment, the government could implement reservation immediately.

"If genuinely this is about Nari Shakti, then pass Nari Shakti today. We will all support it. We can have reservations for women in this Parliament from the very next election," he said.

He also stressed the need for wider consultations on delimitation, including views of states with varying population growth rates and economic contributions.

"There has to be a full examination of the point of view of all the states," he said.