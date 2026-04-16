SpiceJet aircraft collides with stationary Akasa Air plane at Delhi airport, all passengers safe

NEW DELHI: An incoming SpiceJet aircraft, heading to the parking bay at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane on Thursday, resulting in damage to the two planes.

None of the nearly 300 passengers on board both Spicejet and Akasa Air aircraft were hurt or injured.

Both the aircraft involved belong to the Boeing 737 series, and have been grounded after suffering damage.

The incident happened in the apron area of Terminal 1 around 2.15 pm. The right winglet of Spicejet's SG 124 was damaged while the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of Akasa Air QP 1406 was damaged.

According to airport sources, the SpiceJet flight arrived from Leh and was taxiing to the parking bay. Meanwhile, an Akasa Air aircraft had left the parking bay and was waiting in the apron area to depart for Hyderabad. “The incoming flight of Spicejet collided with the aircraft around 2.15 pm. Both aircraft suffered damage and have been grounded,” the source said.