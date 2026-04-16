Srinagar Diary: Largest tulip garden closes for visitors today

Universities scrap MoUs with US-based NGO

Three Kashmir-based universities have terminated their academic agreements with a US-based NGO Kashmir Care Foundation (KCF), Atlanta, following “adverse intelligence inputs”. The three institutions—University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science and Technology, and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir—have issued formal orders cancelling their memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and other agreements with the KCF with immediate effect. All three universities stressed that no funds were exchanged and no liabilities were created during the period the MoU remained in force.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com