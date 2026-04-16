Unpaid MGNREGA wage sparks Gujarat anger

AHMEDABAD: Workers operating under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in Gujarat are facing a difficult situation as many of them have not been paid for up to six months. Pressed to find alternative sources to meet their daily expenses, they have warned of a statewide agitation.

The situation has become particularly grim in regions like Saurashtra, where Una and Girgadha towns have emerged as worst-hit pockets.

Raising the alarm, Rakesh Kumar, president of the All Gujarat MGNREGA Employees Union, has said this is no ordinary delay. “Despite working continuously for months, MGNREGA workers and employees across Gujarat have not been paid for five to six months. This is not a minor delay. It reflects serious lapses in administrative functioning and fund management at the level of the state government,” he said.

And as payments stall, consequences are being felt by workers and their families, given that MGNREGA is considered a lifeline scheme for the countryside. “The financial burden on workers’ families has reached a breaking point. People are borrowing just to survive and finding it difficult to arrange for basic needs, especially in rural areas,” he said.