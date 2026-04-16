Won’t allow passage of bill based on 2011 Census, says Congress

NEW DELHI: With a united Opposition set to vote against the delimitation-related provisions in the Constitution Amendment Bill, the special session of Parliament, beginning on Thursday, appears to be heading for a high-voltage confrontation as the Union government moves to introduce amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act, which mandates one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act will be brought for its implementation in 2029 during the three- day sitting. The proposed amendments, tied to constitutional provisions on delimitation, have triggered sharp political divisions despite broad agreement across parties on the law.

While the ruling NDA has defended the Bill, asserting that its provisions are clear and that no state will face injustice, the Opposition has intensified its stance, arguing that the Delimitation Bill would strip southern states, which have successfully implemented population control measures, of their rightful political representation.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, will be a key test for the government as it faces uncertainty over securing the two-thirds majority required for its passage. The bill proposes carrying out delimitation based on the 2011 census data, along with an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats to enable early implementation of the 33 per cent women’s reservation.