Won’t allow passage of bill based on 2011 Census, says Congress

NEW DELHI: With a united Opposition set to vote against the delimitation-related provisions in the Constitution Amendment Bill, the special session of Parliament, beginning on Thursday, appears to be heading for a high-voltage confrontation as the Union government moves to introduce amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act, which mandates one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act will be brought for its implementation in 2029 during the three- day sitting. The proposed amendments, tied to constitutional provisions on delimitation, have triggered sharp political divisions despite broad agreement across parties on the law.
While the ruling NDA has defended the Bill, asserting that its provisions are clear and that no state will face injustice, the Opposition has intensified its stance, arguing that the Delimitation Bill would strip southern states, which have successfully implemented population control measures, of their rightful political representation.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, will be a key test for the government as it faces uncertainty over securing the two-thirds majority required for its passage. The bill proposes carrying out delimitation based on the 2011 census data, along with an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats to enable early implementation of the 33 per cent women’s reservation.
In the current Lok Sabha of 540 members, the ruling NDA commands the support of 294 MPs, while the Opposition has 234 members. For the passage of the Bill, it needs at least 360 votes, if all members are present. After a joint meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders on Wednesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the parties have decided to vote against the proposed bill on delimitation.
Echoing the view, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress will not allow the Women Reservation Bill to be implemented based on the 2011 census, as there is no data on backward communities in it.
Several Opposition leaders from Southern states have raised concerns that if delimitation is carried out based on the 2011 Census instead of the 1971 Census, seats in the northern states will surge dramatically, while the representation of the South will shrink or stagnate.
However, Opposition parties strongly objected to delimitation, arguing that it could put smaller states and southern states at a disadvantage.
“Even assuming the proposed Delimitation Commission ensures a pro-rata increase in seats, it would still deliver a severe blow to federal balance. In politics, absolute numbers matter more than ratios,” said CPM MP John Brittas.
‘Severe blow to federal balance’
“Even assuming that the proposed Delimitation Commission ensures a pro-rata increase in seats, it would still deliver a severe blow to federal balance. In politics, absolute numbers far matter more than mere ratios,” said CPM MP John Brittas.