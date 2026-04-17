AI to the rescue: Uttarakhand deploys technology to reclaim thousands of hectares of encroached forest land

DEHRADUN: In a bid to address the bureaucratic and legal gridlock surrounding its shrinking “green shield,” Uttarakhand’s Forest Department is preparing to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tracking system.

As the Himalayan state struggles to reclaim thousands of hectares of encroached forest land, officials hope this digital intervention will enable real-time monitoring and improve accountability in tackling encroachments.

Despite anti-encroachment drives over the past four years, the state continues to face significant challenges. Official data shows that of the 11,396.63 hectares of reserved forest land under illegal occupation, only 1,560.31 hectares, around 14 per cent, have been reclaimed. More than 9,800 hectares, or over 85 per cent, remain encroached.

The situation is particularly severe in the Tarai division of the Kumaon region, where fertile land has become a major hotspot for encroachment. Administrative efforts are often slowed by a backlog of court cases, turning eviction drives into prolonged legal processes.

“Many of these cases are sub judice, making it difficult to track their status and ensure timely action,” said Parag Madhukar Dhakate, nodal officer for encroachment. “By integrating AI, we aim to create a coordination mechanism that allows digital tracking of pending court cases at the division level. It will provide real-time updates on land status and help monitor eviction proceedings more effectively.”