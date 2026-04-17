Anxiety, identity and poll transformation in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: Before 2011, the Bangladesh-bordering seats of Bengal were defined less by overt polarisation and more by durable, deeply embedded political alignments. The Left Front exercised a near-hegemonic hold across much of South Bengal, anchored in disciplined cadre networks and the enduring legacy of land reforms. This dominance was not only electoral—it was structural, imbricated within rural society itself.

Figures like Narayan Mukherjee in Basirhat exemplified this continuity, securing repeated victories through organisational depth rather than rhetorical flourish. Yet this apparent solidity masked regional variations. In Muslim-majority seats of Murshidabad, Malda and parts of Uttar Dinajpur, the Congress retained a resilient presence, drawing upon localised networks and community linkages.

Structure of Border Anxieties

Border constituencies are animated by a complex, often overlapping litany of anxieties—historical, demographic, and existential. Foremost is the anxiety around citizenship and belonging, particularly among Matua refugees—Hindu migrants from Bangladesh. Many remain in a state of legal ambiguity, with their claims to citizenship often putative rather than fully secured. This produces an ineluctable sense of precarity that resurfaces with every electoral cycle.