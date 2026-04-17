Four Maoists, including woman cadre killed in Jharkhand as forces move to declare Hazaribagh Naxal-free

RANCHI: In a major operation, four Maoists, including a woman, were killed during an intense exchange of fire on the Chatra–Hazaribagh border on Friday. Shahdeo Mahto, who allegedly carried a bounty of ₹15 lakh on his head, and woman Maoist Natasha were among those killed in the encounter.

Chatra SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed the killing of four Maoists, but clarified that official confirmation of their names and identities will be made only after the identification process is complete.

Sources in the Jharkhand Police said that several weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, have been recovered from the spot.

According to sources, acting on intelligence inputs received by Hazaribagh Police, a joint team of Chatra Police and CoBRA commandos launched an operation and gunned down the four Maoists.