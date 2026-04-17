Illegal sand mining has created environmental crisis in National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday termed rampant illegal riverbed sand mining in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary an “environmental crisis”, warning that it poses a serious threat to the gharial conservation project.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta came down heavily on Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for failing to curb the activity, and directed the installation of high-resolution, Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras along routes frequently used for illegal mining.

The court ordered that live feeds from these cameras be placed under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police or Senior Superintendent of Police of the concerned district, along with the Divisional Forest Officer.

These officials have been tasked with ensuring continuous monitoring by designated personnel.

“It can't be gainsaid that the issues involved are of great concern in as much as the rampant illegal mining activities in the river bed have created an environmental crisis and havoc in the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary causing a grave risk to the very project of gharial preservation of which the state governments themselves were proponents and were under an obligation to foster and promote,” Justice Mehta said while pronouncing the order.