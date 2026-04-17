Indian national arrested in Australia after sexually assaulting female passenger mid-flight

CHANDIGARH: A 52-year-old Indian national was arrested upon landing in Perth, Australia, after sexually assaulting a fellow passenger during an international flight from Singapore to Perth.

According to Australian media, the incident took place earlier this week on a Scoot Airlines flight. The accused has been identified in court documents as Sudhir Kumar Chauhan.

Following the incident, the woman immediately alerted the cabin crew and her seat was changed. When the flight landed in Perth, police officers boarded the aircraft and detained the passenger.

A statement issued by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) stated, “An Indian national is expected to face Perth Magistrates Court on April 14, charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger who he was seated next to on an international flight. The AFP and Western Australia Police Force will allege the man, 52, committed non-consensual sexual acts on the passenger during a flight from Singapore to Perth on April 13."

"The female passenger sought help from airline staff and was subsequently moved to another seat. Airline staff monitored the man for the remainder of the flight and alerted the AFP.AFP officers met the plane on its arrival at Perth Airport and escorted the man from the aircraft for questioning.”

It further added that the AFP and WA Police Sex Assault Squad are jointly investigating the incident. “The man was charged on one count of sexual intercourse without consent, as applied by section 15(1) of the Crimes (Aviation) Act (Cth), contrary to section 54 of the Crimes Act 1900 (ACT)."