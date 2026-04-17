Kargil Democratic Alliance hardens stand on 6th Schedule and statehood

SRINAGAR: Amid the deadlock in talks between the Centre and Ladakh leaders, the Kargil Democratic Alliance is firm on its core demands of 6th Schedule and statehood for the cold desert. KDA, however, said if the Centre comes out with a new proposal other than territorial- or council-based framework, it is ready for discussion.

“There won’t be any compromise either from KDA or Leh Apex Body on the core demands of statehood and 6th Schedule for Ladakh,” KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said on Thursday. “We won’t give up these two major demands as they represent constitutional rights and aspirations of people of the region,” he added.

In the last round of talks between Ladakh leaders and the Centre on February 4, the MHA objected to demands for statehood and 6th Schedule status citing concerns about financial viability and proposed creation of a Territorial Council for Ladakh with Chief Executive Councillor of the council functioning as chief minister of the Union Territory.

“In the February 4 meeting, KDA and LAB leaders rejected the council proposal,” Karbalai said. “If the MHA comes out with any new proposal – other than territorial, regional, or any council-based framework – we are ready to discuss it with an open mind.”

Another KDA leader, Sajjad Kargili, said the Centre is showing reluctance in accepting their core demands of statehood and 6th Schedule for Ladakh. “We won’t accept anything in the shape of councils or in the form of modification of councils,” Kargili said.

Calling for resumption of the dialogue process, he said the Union Government had earlier assured them that another round of dialogue within 15 days but talks are stalled since February 4.