Locked Deputy Speaker chamber in Parliament pains me: Kharge

“Whenever I pass through the chamber, I see the lock hanging on that closed room and it pains me. We talk about democracy, yet for seven years a Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha has not been elected. What does that mean? Everyone talks about democracy, that we will never let democracy die. Yesterday, I heard someone say that many have tried to weaken democracy. But what is this?” the Congress chief said.

Attacking the government further, Kharge said he sees no reason to keep the post vacant for so long.

“If there is no Deputy Speaker in that House for seven years, then what should one call it? This is not right. Fill the post; you may choose whomever you want, but it is a constitutional and institutional position, and you have kept it vacant for seven years. I do not understand why. Would a Deputy Speaker bother you?” he said.

Kharge added that he is troubled by the status quo and said he had even asked the security officers deployed there whether the room would ever be opened.

“Jokingly, I asked the security officer if we have to say ‘Open Sesame’, because the door never opens,” he said.

Conveying his greetings to Harivansh, he said that Opposition members expect to receive special attention and adequate time to speak in the House.