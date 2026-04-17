‘Magician has been caught’: Rahul slams Modi, calls women’s quota ‘panic reaction’ to rejig electoral map

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the proposed bills to amend women’s reservation bill alongside the delimitation exercise a “panic reaction” to change the country’s electoral map and that the “magician has been caught.”

Speaking in the Lok Sabha debate, Gandhi said the legislation had little to do with advancing women’s empowerment and accused the BJP of being “scared of erosion” of its political strength, adding that the government was attempting to “rejig” India's political map through the proposed changes.

“Some truths need to be told here. This is not a women's bill; this has nothing to do with empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map,” Rahul said.

Asserting that the BJP knew the bill could not be passed, the Congress MP called the legislation a “panic reaction” to redraw the electoral map and project the Prime Minister’s pro-women image.

“The BJP knew, they knew very clearly that this bill actually cannot be passed. They're not stupid. They knew every opposition person would oppose it. This bill cannot be passed. This was a panic reaction because the Prime Minister, at any cost, needed to send two messages. Number one, he needed to change the electoral map of India. And number two, he needed to send a message again that he is pro-women. Why he is doing that, I will leave to your imagination,” he said.

“The truth is the magician has been caught. The magician of Balakot, the magician of demonetisation, the magician of Sindoor has suddenly got caught,” Rahul added.