Newly elected RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh assures to uphold dignity of House, rights of members

NEW DELHI: Newly elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Friday assured the members of the Upper House that he would make every effort to protect the rights of members, uphold the dignity of the House, and ensure its smooth conduct.

He said that while there is scope for healthy ideological debate in Parliament, there is no place for any bitterness in democracy.

Nominated member Harivansh was on Friday elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. It is the third term for the journalist-turned-politician.

The Office of the Deputy Chairman had fallen vacant after the term of Harivansh ended on April 9.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Harivansh on his election and wished him success during his tenure.

Members, belonging to various parties, felicitated Harivansh on his reelection as Deputy Chairman.

Speaking after the members' felicitation, Harivansh said, "I want to assure the House that while remaining within the limits of Parliamentary rules and tradition, and the Constitution, I will make every effort to uphold the dignity of the House, protect the rights of members and ensure smooth functioning of the House."

After the felicitation, Radhakrishnan invited Harivansh to chair the proceedings of the House.

Harivansh soon adjourned the House, saying this was his first task after assuming the charge for the first time too.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day to meet at 11 am on Saturday, April 18.

(With inputs from PTI)