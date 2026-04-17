Probe into Noida unrest points to Pakistan-linked social media trail: Police

LUCKNOW: A Pakistan-linked social media trail has emerged in the ongoing investigation into recent workers’ protests in Noida that witnessed multiple incidents of violence, arson, and arrests.

According to Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, the violence in Noida was a mala fide, internationally organised activity. Investigators also found that misinformation spread through X handles triggered unrest in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Laxmi Singh said that during the workers’ agitation on April 13, certain “undesirable elements” attempted to hijack the protest by circulating false claims on X. These posts alleged workers deaths in police firing, a claim that officials have categorically denied.

Sources said the probe has pointed to handlers operating from Pakistan, whose accounts allegedly played a role in instigating the violence. Investigators found that multiple attempts were made to provoke unrest even before the violence broke out.

On April 13, 2026, posts were shared from X accounts ‘@Proudindiannavi’ and ‘@Mir_Ilyas_INC’. Investigators believe these posts were aimed at disturbing public order and inciting tensions. They also found that VPN services were used to conceal identities and mask the origin of the posts, raising concerns over cross-border misinformation campaigns.

The misleading content spread rapidly, fuelling fear and anger among residents across several areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar. The names of Manisha Chauhan, Rupesh Rai, and Aditya Anand have also surfaced in connection with inciting the violence.

“Rupesh has been continuously travelling across the country since 2018, and Aditya since 2020; wherever any agitation takes place, they are present there. Rupesh Rai identifies himself as an auto-rickshaw driver, while Aditya is unemployed,” the Noida CP said.

She added, “Movement within Noida was coordinated on March 31 and April 1. Subsequently, on April 9 and 10, WhatsApp groups were created using QR codes.”