Probe ordered into influx of out-of-state students in Uttarakhand madrasas

DEHRADUN: A viral video allegedly showing children from other states being brought to Uttarakhand for madrasa admissions has prompted the state government to order a comprehensive probe, citing concerns over child safety, regulatory compliance and adherence to education norms.

The government has prioritised transparency, stating that any irregularities found during the inquiry will invite stringent legal action. The probe will focus on four key districts: Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a zero-tolerance stance on the issue. “No institution is above the law in this state,” he said, adding that a thorough and impartial investigation will be conducted. “Protecting the interests of children is paramount; there will be no compromise. If any violations are found, decisive action will be taken against those responsible.”

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary to the Minority Welfare Department, issued formal orders to the District Magistrates of the concerned regions.

“We are initiating a widespread verification drive across all districts,” Dhakate said. “Officials have been instructed to verify the source of these children, confirm parental consent, and examine the roles of those facilitating their arrival. Every registered madrasa will undergo inspection of its registration status, student records, and required documentation.”

There are currently around 454 registered madrasas operating in Uttarakhand. The investigation follows regulatory crackdowns in 2023 and 2024, during which several unauthorised institutions were identified and shut down.

As part of broader reforms, the Dhami government enacted the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act in 2025. Under this framework, the existing Madrasa Board will cease to exist from July 1, 2026. All madrasas will be required to affiliate with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education and obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.

Shadab Shams, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, said efforts are underway to modernise 117 madrasas and that admissions for out-of-state students will be prohibited. “Our priority is children from our own state. There is no reason for children from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar to be enrolled here when those states have their own facilities. We do not need an excessive number of madrasas. Our aim is to preserve the sanctity of Devbhoomi while ensuring quality education for local children,” he said.

A detailed report of the investigation will be submitted to the government, which will decide the next course of action.