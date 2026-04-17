Raipur Diary: Self-enumeration option available for Census ’27

The first phase of the 2027 Census of India, focusing on house listing and housing census, will be conducted across Chhattisgarh next month from May 1 to May 30. This 30-day operation will gather comprehensive data on every residential and non-residential building, assessing its condition, usage, and available amenities. Under the Digital India initiative, the government is introducing a self-enumeration option for the first time to enhance public convenience. Families opting for self-enumeration will receive a unique ID. Enumerators will collect data on various parameters such as documentation of access to essential services among others.
Efficiency and safety with AI-based humanoid
ALAISA (Aluminium AI Support Agent), a first-of-its-kind AI-powered humanoid assistant designed to enhance shop-floor capability, operational efficiency, and industrial safety in aluminium manufacturing, has been deployed at Korba-based Bharat Aluminium Company Limited. The introduction of ALAISA aims to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to strengthen operational excellence and workforce capability. The system integrates conversational AI with the aluminium plant-specific operational intelligence to deliver contextual, real-time guidance on standard operating procedures (SOPs) at Balco.
Digital processes ensure transparency in RTE
This year, a total of 14,403 children were selected for admission to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act through an online lottery process. The undertaken digital process from application to document verification and final selection symbolises transparency and equal opportunity, government said. Out of a total of 38,439 applications received from across the state, 27,203 applications were found eligible as per the prescribed criteria. Among these, 14,403 children have been granted admission to private schools through the online lottery system. Presently, over 3.63 lakh students in the state are benefiting from this scheme.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com