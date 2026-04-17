Raipur Diary: Self-enumeration option available for Census ’27

The first phase of the 2027 Census of India, focusing on house listing and housing census, will be conducted across Chhattisgarh next month from May 1 to May 30. This 30-day operation will gather comprehensive data on every residential and non-residential building, assessing its condition, usage, and available amenities. Under the Digital India initiative, the government is introducing a self-enumeration option for the first time to enhance public convenience. Families opting for self-enumeration will receive a unique ID. Enumerators will collect data on various parameters such as documentation of access to essential services among others.