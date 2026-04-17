SC says MP cannot cite failures over illegal mining as excuse for illegality, habitat destruction

The Supreme Court on Friday sharply criticised the Madhya Pradesh government for claiming that its forest officials were unable to tackle the sand mafia because they lacked sufficient firepower.

Calling the submission “startling and disquieting”, the court said the State cannot escape responsibility by citing its own shortcomings when those failures enable illegality, violence, loss of life, and irreversible damage to habitats of critically endangered species.

The remarks were made by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta while issuing several directions in a suo motu case titled In Re: Illegal Sand Mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and Threat to Endangered Aquatic Wildlife.

“What is even more startling and disquieting is the fact brought to our notice that, in an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal, it has been stated on behalf of the state of Madhya Pradesh that forest officials do not possess the necessary equipment, more specifically, adequate weaponry, to effectively deal with the sand mafia, who are reportedly armed with superior weaponry and modern vehicles,” the bench said.

It said this disclosure, besides justifying inaction, exposes a “shocking state of unpreparedness” and a lack of institutional will on the part of the State machinery in tackling unlawful and organised illegal mining activities.

“The State cannot be permitted to plead helplessness or take shelter under its own inadequacies, particularly when such inadequacies directly contribute to the perpetuation of illegality, violence, loss of human life and the irreversible destruction of habitats vital to critically-endangered species,” the court said.

The bench said it demonstrates a complete and manifest apathy on the part of the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments towards the discharge of their fundamental constitutional obligations -- maintenance of public order and prevention of unlawful and unruly activities that have a deleterious impact on the public at large and the fragile ecosystem involved.