SP seeks Muslim, OBC women’s quota, stokes row

NEW DELHI: A sharp exchange took place in the Lok Sabha on Thursday over the Samajwadi Party’s demand to extend reservation for Muslim and OBC women under the women’s reservation framework, with Home Minister Amit Shah firmly rejecting the proposal as unconstitutional.

The confrontation began as SP MP Dharmendra Yadav opposed the introduction of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill and related legislation aimed at implementing 33 percent reservation for women after delimitation.

“In the name of the Women’s Bill, the government wants to do across India what it did in Kashmir and Assam (through delimitation). The entire Opposition will oppose it. If there is no quota for OBC women and Muslim women, the SP will not support it. We want the Bill to be withdrawn,” he said.

Yadav argued the draft laws were “destroying and dismantling” the Constitution and said linking delimitation with women’s quota violated its spirit.