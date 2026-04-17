Time to give half of the country's population its rights: PM Modi to LS MPs on women's quota bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to all Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of the women's reservation bill and to not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of the country's 'nari shakti'.

Hours before the voting on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Modi also said that for four decades, a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's quota and it is now time that half the country's population gets its rights.

Members of the Lower House will also vote on the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill for delimitation of constituencies and increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 to implement the proposed amended women's quota law.

"In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal... Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favour of women's reservation," Modi said in his appeal in Hindi posted on X.