Unrest in Varanasi village over Ambedkar Jayanti flag hoisting row

LUCKNOW: An Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) was injured after protests over alleged burning and removal of Dr BR Ambedkar’s posters and flags turned violent in a Varanasi village on Friday, with agitated villagers pelting stones at police during a road blockade.
A major uproar broke out following allegations of burning and removal of posters and flags of Dr BR Ambedkar in Varanasi.
Members of the Bhim Army, who staged a sit-in protest by blocking the road, turned aggressive when police attempted to remove them, leading to stone pelting that injured a police personnel in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP).
As per police sources, following the stone pelting by villagers, ACP Sarnath Vidush Saxena suffered a head injury, while two station officers from Cholapur police station also sustained injuries.
The protests erupted in Nehia village under the Cholapur police station area, where Dalit residents under the aegis of the Bhim Army had put up flags and posters to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. During this time, some members attempted to hoist Dr Ambedkar’s flag.
It is alleged that some villagers affiliated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini opposed it. The dispute escalated, leading to an argument between both parties.
The flags and posters were torn and burnt by some individuals, triggering tensions between the Dalit community and members of the opposing group, bringing them face to face.
Local sources claimed that the Dalit community alleged that the police took one sided action in the matter and registered an FIR based only on the complaint of the opposing group.
Following the FIR, angered members of the Dalit community blocked the Babatpur Chaubepur road on Friday afternoon.
On receiving information about the blockade, police reached the spot and tried to persuade the protesters, but they refused to disperse.
After this, police resorted to a lathi charge to clear the road. Enraged by the action, protesters began pelting stones at police personnel.
However, the police later brought the situation under control using force. In view of the prevailing tension in the village, more than 300 police personnel, including four IPS officers and two ACPs, have been deployed in the area.
On receiving information about the commotion in Cholapur, the SDM Pindra and the Tehsildar, along with police force, also reached the spot.
Meanwhile, forces from five police stations and the PAC were called to the spot. Currently, DCP Varuna Zone Pramod Kumar, along with the station house officers of Pandeypur and Sarnath police stations, were at the spot.
According to DCP Varuna Zone Pramod Kumar, “Police had received information about road blockade and sit-in protest in the village, action was being taken against anti-social elements. Additional CP along with several officers were at the spot, the injured were being treated. The situation was under control.”