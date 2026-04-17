Unrest in Varanasi village over Ambedkar Jayanti flag hoisting row

LUCKNOW: An Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) was injured after protests over alleged burning and removal of Dr BR Ambedkar’s posters and flags turned violent in a Varanasi village on Friday, with agitated villagers pelting stones at police during a road blockade.

A major uproar broke out following allegations of burning and removal of posters and flags of Dr BR Ambedkar in Varanasi.

Members of the Bhim Army, who staged a sit-in protest by blocking the road, turned aggressive when police attempted to remove them, leading to stone pelting that injured a police personnel in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP).

As per police sources, following the stone pelting by villagers, ACP Sarnath Vidush Saxena suffered a head injury, while two station officers from Cholapur police station also sustained injuries.

The protests erupted in Nehia village under the Cholapur police station area, where Dalit residents under the aegis of the Bhim Army had put up flags and posters to mark Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. During this time, some members attempted to hoist Dr Ambedkar’s flag.

It is alleged that some villagers affiliated with the Hindu Yuva Vahini opposed it. The dispute escalated, leading to an argument between both parties.