Use potassium-enriched low-sodium salt substitutes as public health strategy: Experts

NEW DELHI: How much salt are you consuming every day? Well, most Indians on average consume daily 8-11 grams of salt, almost twice the recommendations by WHO and ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN).

High salt intake in India is the key driver behind the rise in hypertension and heart diseases and has led to 1,75,000 deaths annually in India.

Leading experts, including from AIIMS, here on Friday released a consensus statement recommending potassium-enriched low-sodium salt substitutes (LSSS) as an effective intervention to reduce hypertension and cardiovascular disease in India.

Prof. Ambuj Roy, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "While we have enough scientific data supporting the benefits of Low-Sodium Salt Substitutes, the evidence-to-action gap must be closed by treating LSSS as a ' dietary vaccine' to treat hypertension.”

“It is the 'low-hanging fruit' of cardiology, a passive intervention that provides 24/7 cardiovascular protection without requiring patients to actually sacrifice the taste of their traditional diet," he said at a conference organised by The George Institute for Global Health India, in collaboration with Resolve to Save Lives.

With nearly 80% of sodium intake in India coming from salt added during cooking at the household level, experts emphasised that interventions focused on reducing salt use at home can have the greatest impact.

Dr. Sandeep Mahajan, Professor, Nephrology, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, “The potential risks of low-sodium salt substitutes are often overstated relative to their population-level benefits. While a small subset of patients—particularly those with advanced kidney disease or on specific medications—require caution, this group is clearly identifiable and can be guided through simple screening and labelling measures.”