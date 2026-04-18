227 entities to lose licences in Noida for labour law violations after unrest

NOIDA: Days after violent workers’ protest rocked Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Friday initiated action to cancel the licences of 203 contractors and blacklist firms across 24 factories for alleged violations of labour laws.

The labour department has also directed the contractors to pay `1.16 crore as dues to workers. Additional Labour Commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said notices have been issued to contractors accused of depriving workers of statutory benefits, directing them to clear pending payments.

“Action is being taken to cancel licences, recover dues and blacklist firms of 203 contractors found violating labour laws. The remaining contractors are also being identified, and strict action will follow,” they said.

Dwivedi added that the role of certain contractors whose workers were allegedly involved in vandalism during recent labour unrest is also under scrutiny. The action follows labour tensions in Gautam Buddh Nagar over wage hike demands, after which a government-appointed high-level committee recommended a revision in wages.

Accordingly, a 21% wage hike has been implemented for workers engaged in 74 scheduled employments in Gautam Buddh Nagar and neighbouring Ghaziabad districts. The revised wages have come into effect from April 1, and payments based on the new rates are to be made between May 7 and May 10, the officials said.