65 kg heroin seized in Amritsar as cross-border module with Portugal links busted

CHANDIGARH: A cross border drug smuggling module in Amritsar was busted by the Punjab Police with the arrest of two persons and the recovery of 64.62 kg of heroin from them.
The module has direct links to Pakistan based smugglers and handlers operating from Portugal. This year, in the first quarter, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized more than 330 kg of heroin along the Indo Pak International Border in the Punjab sector, while forty seven drones have also been recovered.
Preliminary investigations suggest the duo was in constant communication with a notorious Pakistan based gang previously linked to the 532 kg heroin seizure by the customs department in 2019.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar unit of the Counter Intelligence wing has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of two accused and recovered 64.62 kg heroin from their possession.
Those arrested have been identified as Sarwan Singh alias Gujjar, a resident of village Awan Wasau in Amritsar, and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, a resident of Dial Rangar village in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the large haul of heroin, the police team has also impounded their Maruti Swift car, which they were using to smuggle narcotics.
Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed links of this module with Pakistan based smugglers and a Portugal based handler.
“The links of this cross-border trafficking ring are also established with the network of notorious Pakistan-based smuggler Moosa, whose name had cropped up in the 532 kg heroin recovery case,” he said.
Pertinently, Indian Customs officials had made the largest recovery of 532 kg of heroin at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari in 2019.
He said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to trace the entire network.
Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General of Police of SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said that a reliable input was received regarding suspects Sarwan Singh and Shamsher Singh having retrieved a consignment of heroin delivered through a drone from across the border a few days back.
He said that the input further revealed that, on the instructions of their handlers, the duo were en route to deliver the consignment to another party.
Acting swiftly, the SSOC Amritsar unit team intercepted them near Mahal Bypass in Amritsar and recovered 64.62 kg heroin from their possession, he added.
Mann said that the arrested accused persons were promised huge payback by their handlers. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses.
In this regard, a case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam has been registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.
In the first quarter of this year, the BSF and Punjab Police have intercepted over 330 kg of heroin along the border, along with 5.5 kg of ICE and 10.50 kg of opium recovered in multiple operations during the period.
Not only narcotics, but also 58 weapons, 654 rounds of ammunition and 93 magazines, along with a grenade, were seized, suggesting sustained attempts to fuel illegal activities and set up terror modules.
Last year, a total of 2,021 kg was seized and 201 weapons were recovered, which was a massive jump from 36 in 2024.
This surge is largely attributed to the evolving tactics of smugglers, who now utilise drones and foreign based coordinators to bypass traditional border security.
An official said this suggested how smugglers were relying heavily on unmanned vehicles to push drugs across the border.
Sources said that 110 Indian smugglers were arrested this year, along with 34 suspects, while five Pakistani intruders were caught and an Egyptian national was also apprehended. Besides, three Pakistani intruders were killed.