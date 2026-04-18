65 kg heroin seized in Amritsar as cross-border module with Portugal links busted

CHANDIGARH: A cross border drug smuggling module in Amritsar was busted by the Punjab Police with the arrest of two persons and the recovery of 64.62 kg of heroin from them.

The module has direct links to Pakistan based smugglers and handlers operating from Portugal. This year, in the first quarter, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized more than 330 kg of heroin along the Indo Pak International Border in the Punjab sector, while forty seven drones have also been recovered.

Preliminary investigations suggest the duo was in constant communication with a notorious Pakistan based gang previously linked to the 532 kg heroin seizure by the customs department in 2019.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar unit of the Counter Intelligence wing has busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of two accused and recovered 64.62 kg heroin from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Sarwan Singh alias Gujjar, a resident of village Awan Wasau in Amritsar, and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, a resident of Dial Rangar village in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the large haul of heroin, the police team has also impounded their Maruti Swift car, which they were using to smuggle narcotics.

Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed links of this module with Pakistan based smugglers and a Portugal based handler.

“The links of this cross-border trafficking ring are also established with the network of notorious Pakistan-based smuggler Moosa, whose name had cropped up in the 532 kg heroin recovery case,” he said.

Pertinently, Indian Customs officials had made the largest recovery of 532 kg of heroin at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari in 2019.

He said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to trace the entire network.