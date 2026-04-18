AI-powered 'electronic shield' deployed to safeguard elephants on Uttarakhand rail tracks

DEHRADUN: Authorities have launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) along the sensitive Lalkuan railway stretch in Uttarakhand to prevent elephant-train collisions, marking a major step in improving rail safety and wildlife conservation.

The system, designed as an “electronic shield”, aims to protect Asian elephants in the Terai forests, one of their key habitats, by detecting their movement near railway tracks and alerting officials in real time.

For years, the Terai region’s dense corridors, which serve as traditional migratory routes for elephant herds, have witnessed tragic incidents where trains struck animals that wandered onto the tracks. The new technology, implemented in coordination with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the Izzatnagar Railway Division, aims to break this cycle of accidents.

Government data presented in Parliament and reports from the Wildlife Institute of India show that elephant-train collisions in Uttarakhand have killed about 20 elephants over the past 12 years (2014–2024).

The 24-kilometre rail corridor, covering the Lalkuan–Haldi, Chhatarpur, and Lalkuan–Gularbhoj sections, has been equipped with sensors connected to Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) buried along the tracks. These sensors monitor ground vibrations round the clock.

“The system is sophisticated enough to detect movement within a 500-metre radius,” an official said. “Once a heavy movement, specifically characteristic of an elephant, is detected, the AI instantly differentiates it from human or vehicle vibrations, minimising false alarms. It then sends real-time alerts to the loco pilot, station master, and the forest department’s control room.”

This precise analysis is powered by a “signature database” of elephant movement patterns, allowing the AI to identify the presence of the animals with high accuracy. This gives train drivers crucial minutes to slow down or halt trains, preventing potential catastrophes.

State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal highlighted the dual importance of the initiative. “These forests are traditional corridors where elephant movement is constant. Railway lines cutting through these habitats have long posed a danger, leading to tragic losses that raised serious questions about our conservation efforts,” Uniyal said. “This AI-based system acts as a protective shield. It not only secures elephant lives but also prevents rail accidents, balancing wildlife preservation with passenger safety.”