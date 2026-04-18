Cabinet approves two per cent DA hike for central government employees, addresses long-standing wait

During a cabinet meeting on Saturday, the decision for a two per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees has been finalised.

This hike, raises the allowance from the current rate of 58 per cent to 60 per cent. The adjustment also serves to address the long-standing wait of the workforce for a revision in their compensation structure.

The 2 per cent hike also applies to Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, which similarly increases from 58 per cent to 60 per cent.

The Dearness Allowance is a fundamental cost-of-living adjustment designed to support government employees and pensioners. It functions specifically to offset the impact of inflation on fixed incomes.

The allowance is calculated as a percentage of the basic pay and undergoes periodic revisions based on established inflation indices to maintain the purchasing power of the workforce.