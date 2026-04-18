Chhattisgarh wins national award for transparent claim management under Ayushman Bharat

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh secured national recognition in the healthcare sector, receiving two prestigious awards for its performance in the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The honours were presented during the culmination of a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) in Pune, Maharashtra, on Saturday, officials said.

“The state was recognised as a ‘Best Performing Large State’ for its robust administrative framework and transparent claim management system,” they added.

The awards recognise the state’s efficiency in identifying and analysing suspicious claims. Through advanced IT-based monitoring and a stringent audit system, Chhattisgarh ensured the timely detection of irregularities.

The state was lauded for its speed and accountability in investigating and resolving suspicious claims within stipulated timelines, thereby strengthening the scheme’s integrity.

The state’s success is attributed to strengthening the claim audit mechanism and effectively implementing trigger-based monitoring.

These improvements have led to higher-quality claim processing and a significant reduction in delays, ensuring that beneficiaries receive timely and high-quality medical services.

Expressing his pride in the achievement, Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said, “This honour is a result of the commitment, transparency, and continuous improvement efforts within Chhattisgarh’s healthcare system. We are dedicated to providing free, quality health services through the Ayushman Bharat scheme through the collective efforts of our healthcare workers, administrative teams, and partner institutions.”

The minister further added that the state would continue to prioritise public service and maintain the standard of excellence in the future.