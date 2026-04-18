Congress reiterates stand on immediate women’s reservation, targets govt over ‘flip-flops’

The Congress on Saturday reiterated that its position on the immediate implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures has remained unchanged, while accusing the Modi government of repeatedly shifting its stance and attempting to introduce “insidious” changes to the country’s political framework.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the party, in its Nyay Patra manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had criticised what it called the government’s “linking” of delimitation with women’s reservation, and had committed to immediate implementation of the quota.

“Our stand has been consistent — in September 2023, June 2024, and now April 2026,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the government had “consistently flip-flopped” on the issue, with its approach marked by what he described as indifference to women’s representation and an intent to push broader changes to the polity under the guise of reform.

Sharing excerpts from the Congress manifesto, Ramesh said the party had described the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act as a “betrayal of women,” alleging that its provisions delayed the operationalisation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies beyond 2029.

The manifesto had also pledged to remove what it termed “objectionable provisions” and implement the reservation immediately, including in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures elected after the next round of elections.